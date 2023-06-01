Officials have little grasp of our woes, say paddy farmers

June 01, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - KOCHI

“Officials have little or no grasp of the struggles of farmers. They apparently have no idea of crop cycle and look certain that they can do anything with us,” says Muthalamthode Mani, paddy farmer and president of Desiya Karshaka Samajam, Palakkad, describing the delay in receiving payment for paddy procured by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

The delay is a result of the lack of planning by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies. If the government is serious about the farmers, it should set aside money for paddy procurement in the annual budget or the department and agencies concerned should, before the harvest, enter into an agreement with the banks for payment, he said pointing out that farmers solely depend on their income from paddy sales to meet their expenses.

This being the month when schools reopen, there is extra expenditure. Moreover, the sowing time for the first crop is at hand, requiring money for the operations. Instead, farmers see their lives being thrown out of balance awaiting payment 45 to 60 days after they sold paddy, he said.

K. Shivanandan, farmer and vice-chairman of Palakkad Jilla Karshaka Samrakshana Samithi, said that several farmers have been awaiting payment for about a month now. Supplyco has, in the meanwhile, entered into an agreement with State Bank of India for loan using Paddy Receipt Sheet. He feels that most farmers having accounts with Kerala Bank will have to explore opening fresh accounts with SBI or other banks in the consortium. Farmers feel that the payment may be further delayed.

Along with SBI, Supplyco has signed an MoU with Federal Bank on Thursday for providing loans under the Paddy Receipt Sheet system. Supplyco had earlier signed an agreement with Canara Bank. Federal Bank is expected to disburse ₹140 crore and Canara and State Bank are expected to disburse a total of ₹280 crore each under the PRS system.

Supplyco sources said that paddy procurement so far for the season (September-June) stood around 6.81 lakh tonnes. The volume was 7.48 lakh tonnes for the last season. Farmers received a total of ₹2,100 crore in PRS loans last season, 40% which was accounted for by the cooperative Kerala Bank. This season has seen Supplyco making direct payment of ₹725 crore for procured paddy over and above the payments through banks.

Earlier, Kerala Bank and Supplyco had entered into a war of words with the bank alleging attempts by the Civil Supplies Corporation to sideline it in the PRS loan scheme. The Bank claimed that the erstwhile district cooperative banks and now the Kerala Bank had been involved in implementing the PRS scheme since 2010. However, the bank alleged that Supplyco had entered into an agreement with a consortium of banks - SBI, Canara Bank and Federal Bank, during the 2022-23 financial year trying to eject Kerala Bank out of the picture.

However, Supplyco chairman and managing director Sreeram Venkitaraman claimed that Kerala Bank allegations were unfounded and could create misunderstanding. The allegation that Supplyco is trying to avoid Kerala bank is totally wrong, he said, pointing out that the PRS system was being implemented with the support of a group of banks. He also claimed that while SBI was ready to provide the loan at 6.9% interest, Kerala Bank was not willing to accept that rate. It is under these circumstances that Supplyco was forced to approach the consortium of banks.