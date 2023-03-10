Officials filing ‘frivolous petitions’ to face the music

March 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government is considering recovering legal expenses from officers behind the filing of ‘frivolous litigations’ by a department/authority against the direction issued to it by another

The issue came up for discussion at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy in February to discuss the plan for remedial action to be taken for protecting Ramsar sites including the Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes.

The officials representing the Kerala State Pollution Control Board submitted that the Kerala High Court had stayed the notices issued by the board to the local bodies, which had failed to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules. The direction was to remit the environment compensation as per the norms for the lapses.

As per the minutes of the meeting, the Chief Secretary expressed dissatisfaction over the filing of writ petitions by a government department/authority against another department/authority without trying to resolve the disputes through a committee of secretaries of various departments.

The government had set up a dispute resolution committee for settlement of disputes between various departments/public sector units/corporations/local self-government institutions. This was intended to avoid unnecessary litigation and to save time and effort, besides preventing revenue loss to the government exchequer. Therefore, the cost of litigation might be recovered from the officers responsible for such frivolous litigation, it said.

The State Pollution Control Board had raised the issue after it faced brickbats from the National Green Tribunal for its failure to recover the environment compensation from the erring local bodies.

The issue assumed significance in the wake of the massive fire at the Brahmapuram dump yard, as the board, which had imposed an environmental compensation of about ₹14.2 crore for non-compliance of environmental norms, failed to recover it for long. The civic body had obtained a stay from the Kerala High Court against the recovery of environment compensation.