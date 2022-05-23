Officials complete preparations for Thrikkakara bypoll

Preparations for the Thrikkakara byelection are near complete, with the district administration completing candidate setting on electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Monday.

District Collector and Chief Electoral Officer Jaffar Malik, Chief Observer Girish Sharma, and Returning Officer Vidhu A. Menon supervised the process, a communication from the Public Relations department said.

The ballot units have been assigned labels of candidates and their photographs. Candidate setting was done in the strong room at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. A test of reliability of the election was also done through casting of over 1,000 votes on EVMs selected by representatives of political parties, the communication added.