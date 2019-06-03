Officials avert scuffle over park construction

A skirmish between the police and activists of the Anti-Mafia People’s Squad was averted on Sunday by Revenue officials who promised to look into the alleged illegal construction of a park by the Kochi Corporation on the banks of the Chilavannoor lake near Vyttila Janata.

People’s Squad coordinator Nipun Cherian had informed the District Collector on May 27 that a protest would be taken up against the construction of the park. According to a statement issued by People’s Squad member and environmentalist C.R. Neelakandan, the protest was called off after officials said that no work would be allowed at the site.

It was also assured that further procedures would be decided after a meeting of the tehsildar, Poonithura village officer and the People’s Squad with corporation officials on the legality of the construction.

Earlier, RTI activist Chesire Tarzon had brought the issue into the limelight. Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party and other political groups had also raised their voice against the construction of the park in an ecologically sensitive region under the Amrut scheme.