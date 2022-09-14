Official gets jail in bribery case

ADVERTISEMENT
The CBI Special Court, Kochi, on Wednesday sentenced V.P. Abdul Latheef, Enforcement Officer, Sub Regional Office of Employees Provident Fund, Ernakulam, to a simple imprisonment of two years for accepting bribe.
K. Kamanees, Special Judge (SPE/CBI)-II, also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on him under Sections 13 (2) and 13(1)(d)of the Prevention of Corruption Act and awarded another jail term of one year and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 7 of the Act. The two sentences shall run concurrently, the court noted.
The accused was caught red-handed while demanding and subsequently accepting the bribe. Though the complainant in the case had later turned hostile, the court convicted the accused based on circumstantial and other evidence.
The accused had allegedly threatened the complainant that he would cause hindrances in the sale of a private hospital to anther hospital group if the bribe was not paid.