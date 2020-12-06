Kochi

Officers complete afloat training

A total of 132 trainee officers, including 114 from the Navy, 13 from the Coast Guard and five foreign trainees (from Myanmar (2), the Maldives, Seychelles, and Tanzania), completed their afloat training on board ships of the First Training Squadron of the Navy on Saturday.

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command, awarded trophies to meritorious officer trainees during a passing-out parade on board the ships.

They will now join frontline Indian Naval warships and Coast Guard patrol vessels on the western and eastern sea board for next phase of afloat training.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 1:03:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/officers-complete-afloat-training/article33260803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY