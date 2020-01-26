Officer selected for President’s Medal

T.V. Joy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Kochi, has been selected for the President’s Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2020, said a press release here.
Mr. Joy had earlier been selected for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service on Independence Day 2011. He has served as police advisor to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan and is a recipient of the UN Police Medal, the communication added.
Mr. Joy has been working at the CBI Kochi unit for the past two years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.