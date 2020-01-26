Kochi

Officer selected for President’s Medal

T.V. Joy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Kochi, has been selected for the President’s Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2020, said a press release here.

Mr. Joy had earlier been selected for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service on Independence Day 2011. He has served as police advisor to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan and is a recipient of the UN Police Medal, the communication added.

Mr. Joy has been working at the CBI Kochi unit for the past two years.

