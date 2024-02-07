ADVERTISEMENT

Office denies laxity on its part after man reportedly ends life for not getting PF dues

February 07, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old man from Perambra in Thrissur district died in a hospital here on Wednesday after he reportedly consumed poison following alleged delay in getting his provident fund (PF) dues. However, the PF office here refuted the charge, saying that there was no negligence on its part. A senior PF official said the deceased had not even made an attempt to get his problem solved.

The official said there was discrepancy in the date of birth of the deceased, identified as Shivaraman, 68, in the documents that he had submitted. He did not provide backup documents, and his claim was rejected as per existing rules. Had he sought further advice from the office, a remedial measure could have been suggested, the official added. He had submitted his application in 2019.

Shivaraman went to the office on Tuesday and reportedly consumed poison inside the washroom. A bottle, suspected to have contained poison, was found in the washroom, and he was rushed to hospital. He died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000

