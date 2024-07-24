Offering spare parts is an implied warranty, says Ernakulam consumer rights panel

The obligation to offer spare parts is an implied warranty of the manufacturer, the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has observed.

The observation came during the course of a verdict asking a home appliances manufacturing giant and its authorised service agent to pay a customer over ₹83,000 towards refund and compensation for a malfunctioning television set owing to manufacturing issues.

The commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Abdul Razzak of Kaloor against Sony India Private Limited and its authorised service agent Madona Electronics at South Chittoor as opposite parties.

According to the complainant, he had registered a complaint over malfunctioning of the television on May 1, 2019. Subsequently, a technician and his assistant from the second opposite party took the television for service the next day. The complainant was provided with a service job sheet describing the defect as “display flickering”.

The service agent then demanded ₹33,000 as service charge, which the complainant declined to pay. The first opposite party’s customer care personnel then offered a replacement at a special price citing unavailability of spare parts. However, the complainant insisted that the company replace the television at its risk and cost since it had admitted to a manufacturing issue.

The complainant had bought the television for ₹62,000 on May 4, 2013. He also alleged “criminal misappropriation” of the television entrusted to the second opposite party for repair on the first opposite party’s instructions.

While the company declined to submit its version before the commission, the second opposite party argued that it was neither the manufacturer nor the distributor of the television and could not be held responsible for unavailability of spare parts. They asserted that there was no obligation to provide free service for a product not covered by any warranty.

However, the Commission observed that the attempt by the manufacturer-trader and their service agent was to only sell another unit at a heavy price instead of providing the obligatory repair or replacement of the defective television entrusted to them.

“Intentional withholding of essential spare and consumable parts by manufacturers leaves consumers with limited options, compelling them to abandon functional products and acquire replacements. At any rate, the obligation to provide spare parts is an implied warranty. The manufacturer’s offer to sell another product for a higher value cannot be a service solution to defects,” the Commission observed.

Consequently, the first opposite party was asked to pay ₹43,400 towards refund after accounting for depreciation and another ₹30,000 and ₹10,000 as compensation and legal cost by both the opposite parties.

