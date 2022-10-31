Offense under SC/ST Act can be slapped only on a person of non-SC/ST community: HC

The Kerala High Court has held that in order to invoke an offence under the sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the offence must be committed by a person who does not belong to a member of a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe against a person belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe with the knowledge that such a person is a member of a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe. Justice Kauser Edappagath made the observation recently while dismissing a petition by the father of the victim in the case registered by the Vadiperiyar police under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

He sought to add the offence under Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Kattappana Special Court for POCSO cases had earlier dismissed his plea. The court pointed out that subsequent to the amendment in 2016, “the sine qua non for application of S.3(2)(v) is that offence must be committed by a person who does not belong to a member of a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe against a person belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe with the knowledge that such person is a member of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe. In the absence of averment to that effect, the offence u/s 3(2)(v) would not get attracted”. Dismissing the petition, the court observed that there was no case either in the First Information Statement (FIS), final report or in the statement of the petitioner given under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.) that the accused was not a member of the SC/ST community or that he committed the offence with the knowledge that the petitioner was a member of such community. The court, therefore, held that “factual ingredients constituting the offence under section 3(2)(v) are not attracted”.