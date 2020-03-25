Offenders to be sent into 14-day quarantine

People who roam around needlessly in defiance of the lockdown in Ernakulam rural police limits may be in for a rude shock.

For, the police are planning to send the offenders straightaway into 14-day quarantine. “If people loitering are stopped on the tracks come up with lame excuses like they were on the way to a friend’s place, then they will be bluntly told that they can meet the friend after a fortnight and will be straightaway put into quarantine. Besides, their vehicles will be seized and they will be slapped with relevant charges,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik who feels that there is no better deterrent.

He said that 30 persons were arrested and 75 cases were registered for violation of the lockdown on Tuesday with the cases likely to go up. “We will not seize the vehicles in cases involving violation of the lockdown unless the charges were grave as it will be counterproductive as the purpose is to send the people back to their homes. But they will not escape penal provisions. Instead, photographs of their vehicles will be taken and notices will be sent accordingly,” said Mr. Karthik. Among those arrested were seven who took out a protest march to a Bevco outlet near the Aluva private bus stand in violation of Section 144 declared by the District Collector.

The Kochi city police arrested 54 persons in 58 cases for lockdown-violations on Tuesday. The Fort Kochi police seized 25-odd vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, on charges including both violation of the lockdown and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, the police have started issuing passes authorising movement in an attempt to clamp down on needless roaming around by people in defiance of the lockdown.

“Those exempted from the lockdown as essential services can move around on producing their valid IDs. Others, including those running grocery stores or medical shops, will have to make a self-declaration before the Station House Officers concerned against which passes will be issued, which will be valid during the duration of the lockdown,” Mr. Karthik said.