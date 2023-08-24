Of sharing 50 years in the life of a century-old market 

August 24, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam main market, Broadway, M.G. Road, and Marine Drive combine to form an iconic quartet of characters straddling the history of the commercial capital of Kerala. Of them, the Ernakulam main market has a long and chequered history and is considered to be a century old. It is held up as the largest wholesale market in the State.

And, no one knows the story of the main market more intimately than the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association, which is celebrating its 50th year now. “It is the mother of all merchants’ unions. The ancestral home from where different organisations sprung up expressing and advocating the same concerns and dreaming the same dreams,” said N. H. Shameed, who has been a member of the association for more than three decades and is now its general secretary.

The hues of the Ernakulam market touch upon all walks of life. On a given day, its buzzing streets are a rainbow of offerings from screwpine mats and bamboo baskets, fresh vegetables, fish, meat and eggs, banana leaves, hardware and paints with wedding cards and old timepieces and clocks, textiles, renowned tailoring shops and dry fish thrown in between.

Association president C.J. George said the association was born in 1972 to bring together merchants and their associates into a single fold, to address their common concerns and to see the growth of the city through its throbbing hub of commercial activities.

The association is proud of each of its 213 members. The membership has remained more or less steady over these 50 years, said Mr. George, highlighting the dedication and loyalty of its members over the last half-a-century.

The association has decided to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a slew of activities that will help society at large. It distributed Onam packages to 600 families. The association also organised a blood donation camp, supplied wheel chairs to children with special needs, provided monetary rewards to academic achievers, and also plans to provide assistance to patients suffering from cancer and kidney diseases, Mr. George added.

