Odisha native killed in factory boiler blast near Kochi

Published - October 06, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Three sustain burns in blast at animal fat extraction unit in Edayar industrial area

The Hindu Bureau

Bikram Pradhan, 36, from Odisha’s Kandhamal district was killed in a boiler blast at an animal fat extraction unit inside the Edayar industrial area, near Kochi, on Saturday night.

His co-workers, Guru, Krishna and Pranav sustained burns in the blast and have been admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. A medical bulletin said Guru, 35, has sustained 35% burns and Krishna, 20, has 25% burns. They are under intensive medical care. Pranav was treated for injuries and discharged, the medical bulletin added.

The blast occurred around 11.40 p.m. on Saturday. Bikram was declared dead on arrival. The medical bulletin said they sustained burns from steam and boiling water.

The unit has been functioning in in Kadungalloor village since 2022.

The Department of Factories and Boilers is conducting an inquiry into the incident. The police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

