GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha native killed in factory boiler blast near Kochi

Three sustain burns in blast at animal fat extraction unit in Edayar industrial area

Published - October 06, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bikram Pradhan, 36, from Odisha’s Kandhamal district was killed in a boiler blast at an animal fat extraction unit inside the Edayar industrial area, near Kochi, on Saturday night.

His co-workers, Guru, Krishna and Pranav sustained burns in the blast and have been admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. A medical bulletin said Guru, 35, has sustained 35% burns and Krishna, 20, has 25% burns. They are under intensive medical care. Pranav was treated for injuries and discharged, the medical bulletin added.

The blast occurred around 11.40 p.m. on Saturday. Bikram was declared dead on arrival. The medical bulletin said they sustained burns from steam and boiling water.

The unit has been functioning in in Kadungalloor village since 2022.

The Department of Factories and Boilers is conducting an inquiry into the incident. The police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

Published - October 06, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.