ODF campaign in urban local bodies suffers setback

The Open Defecation Free (ODF) drive in urban local bodies in the district under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban has suffered a severe set back, thanks to the tardy progress made by the Kochi Corporation.

Out of the targeted 2,440 individual household latrines (IHHL), including the new ones and the insanitary ones to be converted into pour-flush toilets, the corporation has so far completed only 68, pegging the completion rate at a dismal less than three per cent.

That the next worst completion rate was 72.40% by Kothamangalam municipality tells a tale. Among the other three municipalities out of the 13, which are yet to achieve ODF status, Piravom municipality has recorded a completion rate of 77.80%, North Paravur 91.60%, and in Perumbavur 94.30% toilets have been completed as on April 4.

V.K. Minimol, chairperson, Health Standing Committee, attributed the considerable lag in execution of the project to the government direction that fresh applications should be invited through Akshaya centres over and above the originally identified beneficiaries.

Initially, junior health inspectors had pegged down the beneficiaries identified under IHHL survey to 450 from 1,950 while another 3,303 had applied through Akshaya centres. The corporation drew up a beneficiary list of 1,950 as on February 2 this year while division-level verification of another 490 applications received through Akshaya centres between February 4 and March 25 was under way. “Progress can be made only with the support of the people. It is for beneficiaries to claim the second allotment after launching the construction using the first allotment. We have allotted the first instalment to 1,296 beneficiaries over the past two weeks. Though we have asked for three months’ time to achieve complete ODF status, we are confident of achieving it by this month end,” said Ms. Minimol.

Meanwhile, Koothattukulam, Muvattupuzha, Aluva,. Eloor, Maradu, Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Thripunithura and Kalamassery have covered the entire targeted beneficiaries. Of these, Aluva, Thrikkakara and Thripunithura alone need to be declared ODF and are in the process of completing the formalities.

On covering the targeted beneficiaries, municipal secretaries have to publish a media advertisement inviting objections within two weeks.

“Urban local bodies are required to submit a city profile to Quality Council of India (QCI) in connection with the ODF campaign based on which the later would undertake field verification and issue a Swachhata certificate,” District Suchitwa Mission authorities said.

QCI teams have already visited Kalamassery, Aluva and Koothattukulam municipalities. Muvattupuzha, Eloor, Maradu and Thrikkakara municipalities have submitted the city profiles while Angamaly and Thripunithura are in the process of preparing the profiles.