October-end deadline set for repair of PWD roads

The repair and maintenance work of the 15-kilometre long damaged roads under the Public Works Department within the Kochi Corporation limits will be completed by October-end.

“Of the 259-kilometre roads under the Public Works Department in four Assembly constituencies (Ernakulam, Kochi, Thripunitura and Thrikkakara), nearly 100 kilometres are within the corporation limits. Only 18% of the roads are damaged and we hope to complete the works before October-end,” said G. Sudhakaran, Minister for Public Works, here on Saturday.

Recalling that the government had earmarked ₹7 crore for the repair and maintenance of city roads, Mr. Sudhakaran pointed out that the bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BMBC) method would be adopted to resurface the damaged roads. “If the roads get damaged again, the department has asked officials to try interlocking bricks or lay concrete blocks. A monitoring committee led by senior PWD officials will monitor the repair and maintenance works,” he said.

The Minister said that road digging and pipe-laying work carried out by the Kerala Water Authority and the Kerala State Electricity Board at places like Vyttila-Palarivattom road and Vennala-Palachuvadu stretch respectively had led to the delay in carrying out repair and maintenance work. “KWA contractors do not usually listen to officials. That’s how they work,” he alleged. He said the flyovers at Kundannoor and Vyttila would be completed by March next.