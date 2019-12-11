Ocean buoy to provide real-time data on marine pollution

An ocean data buoy system deployed in the Cochin estuary by researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will now provide real-time data on marine pollution and a variety of other water-quality parameters every 10 minutes.

The real-time retrieval of data was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan here on Tuesday. The buoy was deployed by a team led by R. Sajeev and V. Vijith of the department of physical oceanography, at the estuary on December 7.

“It can monitor various water quality parameters like temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen, and pH value in the Cochin estuary. The system uses state-of-the-art water quality sensors in a wide variety of natural environments such as estuaries and near-shore waters. It will transfer data in near real-time via mobile GPRS every 10 minutes to a receiving station located in our department,” said Dr. Sajeev.

The system was installed with support from the National Higher Education Mission and the seed money for new research projects initiated by the varsity. Dr. Sajeev and Dr. Vijith said the aim was to develop a permanent station at the Cochin estuary maintained by the department and to generate long-term data sets for scientific research.

“The very high resolution data will be useful in studying the physical and chemical variability of the estuary and can be used to validate models used for predictions. The targeted application of the system comprises different perspectives, which include marine pollution, bio-geochemical monitoring and modelling, impacts of climate change, ecosystem conservation and restoration, and public health,” they added.

The researchers said data accessibility played an important role in informing and educating the general public on the variability in water quality. “The end product [water quality forecast] will be available for the public at a later stage. Meanwhile, it requires a quality check-up and validation procedures. Till then, it will be available for the scientific community only,” said Dr. Sajeev.