Occupiers of govt. land not entitled to relief under fair compensation law: Kerala HC

May 18, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has observed that persons who illegally occupy government land are not entitled to compensation under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Justice P. Gopinath made the observation while dismissing recently a writ petition filed by four persons from Poonithura in Ernakulam district seeking compensation under the Act for having acquired their land for the Water Metro project.

The court observed that the question of paying compensation (solatium) owing to the compulsory nature of acquisition does not arise when the land in question is admittedly government’s ‘puramboke’ land. The court pointed out that Section 27 of the Act made it clear that the compensation determined under that Section is to be paid to the ‘land owner’. “The land in question” is government land over which no acquisition proceedings are required to be initiated. It was clear that only persons who have “a semblance of right over the land” would fall within the definition of ‘land owner’. In fact, the land is admittedly government’s ‘puramboke’ land. By no stretch of imagination can it be said that such land must also be the subject matter of acquisition merely because it had been under occupation by persons like the petitioners, it said.

The State government submitted that the question of awarding solatium cannot be considered. It submitted that since the land in question is ‘puramboke’ land, the petitioners can only be awarded the value of the improvements on the land.

The court, however, observed that if the petitioners establish title over the property in the pending civil suit, they will certainly be entitled to claim solatium in line with the provisions of Section 30 of the Act. Till such time, they are entitled only to the value of improvements effected by them.