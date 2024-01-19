ADVERTISEMENT

Occupational therapists’ meet begins in Kochi

January 19, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 61st annual national conference of All India Occupational Therapists Association (AIOTA) organised by the Kerala Occupational Therapists’ Association was officially inaugurated by Cyriac Joseph, former judge of the Supreme Court of India in Kochi on January 19.

‘Chiraku’, a free paediatric disability screening and parental training programme held as part of the conference, was inaugurated by Uma Thomas, MLA. Around 1,000 participants are attending the three-day event. The theme of the conference is “Occupations and Occupational Sciences Creating Magic in Occupational Therapy”, according to a communication.

