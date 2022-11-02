Obstructions to be removed, Vizhinjam protesters assure High court

Appropriate steps will be taken to see that any such obstruction which is existing at present on the roads leading to the Vizhinjam international seat port project site will be removed, the counsel for the protesters undertook before the Kerala High Court. When the contempt petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd against the government for not complying with the court directive to provide police protection came up for hearing, Justice Anu Sivaraman told the protesters’ counsel that they could not hold the entire State machinery to ransom. The court also criticised the submission of the counsel that if the police took any action, there would be violent incidents. Meanwhile, in a report filed before the court, the Vizhinjam police said that if the police use force to enforce the court order, it may result in bloodshed and even loss of life. Therefore, the police did not take such a recourse to avoid casualties. As part of the observance of the 100th day of the agitation, nearly 2,000 agitators including aged women and children, and priests gathered at the project site. The agitators had broken the barricades and trespassed into the port area by breaking the lock of the main gate. A group of protestors approached the site on their boats. The protestors also assaulted police officers and media persons., the police submitted