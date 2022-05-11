Observers for Thrikkakara byelection

Public can meet the observers appointed by the Election Commission of India in connection with the byelection for Thrikkakara Assembly constituency, if they have any complaints related to the conduct of the election.

Girish Sharma, IAS, General Observer, and RRN Shukla, IRS, Expenditure Observer, will be available at Library Hall in Govt. Guest House, Ernakulam, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, according to an official release.

The contact no.s include General Observer (9847925177); Expenditure Observer (9847609155).