Observers for Chalakudy, Ernakulam constituencies review poll arrangements

April 08, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

Election observers for Chalakudy and Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituencies reviewed the preparations for the polling in Kodungallur and Kalamassery on April 7 (Sunday).

Ritendra Narayan Basu Roy Choudhury, the observer for Chalakudy constituency, reviewed the arrangements made at the P. Bhaskaran Memorial Higher Secondary School in Kodungallur Assembly Constituency.

Mr. Choudhury assessed the safety arrangements and held discussions with police officials. Five strong rooms have been set up at the school. The safety rooms and its premises are monitored using 13 cameras.

Asha C. Abraham, the Returning Officer for Chalakudy Assembly constituency, was also present. Sheetal Basavaraj Teli Ugale, the observer for Ernakulam, reached the counting centre set up at Cochin University of Science and Technology. She also inspected the arrangements made for the safe custody of Electronic Voting Machines.

The machines from Kalamassery, Paravur, Vypeen, Kochi, Thripunithura, Ernakulam, and Thrikkakara constituencies will be kept at the university after the voting. She also inspected the arrangements made for the counting of the postal ballots.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh, City Police Commissioner S. Shyam Sundar, the Election Deputy Collector J. Mobi, and Prof. Sobha Cyrus of the School of Engineering of the University, were also present.

