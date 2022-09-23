Observer for selection of Melsathis appointed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Friday appointed Justice R. Bhaskaran, a former High Court judge, as an observer to oversee the proceedings for the selection of Melsanthies of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples for the year 2022-23.

The interviews for Melsathis are scheduled on September 26 and 27.

The court also directed that the entries in the mark sheet shall be made only by using a 'ballpoint pen'. The mark sheets shall be counter-signed by the Observer and shall be kept in the safe custody of the Commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board. The entire proceedings of the interview should be videographed.

The court issued the order on a suo motu case initiated on a report by the Special Commissioner.