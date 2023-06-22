Nutraceutical market registers remarkable growth in India, observes workshop

June 22, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The demand for nutraceutical products has increased in recent years resulting in a remarkable growth of the sector with a compounded annual growth of 20% over the past three years, said a workshop on natural biopolymers here organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) recently.

A communication from the institute said the trend was driven by increasing health awareness among the public and growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Projections indicate that the nutraceutical market in India will expand from an estimated $4 billion to an impressive $18 billion by the end of 2025.

The workshop was organised under the scientific social responsibility policy of the CMFRI. Experts also observed that the increasing demand for nutraceutical products was an indication of the need to utilise untapped natural resources.

The meeting laid stress on the urgent need to explore marine organisms to unearth novel bioactive compounds capable of addressing unmet medical needs and expanding healthcare frontiers.

The CMFRI’s nutraceutical products from seaweeds to treat lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, arthritis, hypertension, and thyroid have received overwhelming response from the public. The institute will continue to explore the medicinal prospects of such marine organisms, said the communication citing CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan.

Krupesha Sharma, head of the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI, presided over the meet. The workshop was aimed at sharing the latest information and technologies related to the isolation, characterisation and development of natural biopolymers with pharmaceutical applications, said Kajal Chakraborty, principal scientist and coordinator of the workshop.