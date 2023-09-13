Nursing student hacked by man succumbs to injuries

September 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

A nursing student who was seriously injured after being hacked by a man on September 5 and was on life support system ever since died at a private hospital in Aluva on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Alka Anna Binu, 19, of Muringambilil House, Rayamangalam. Basil, a 21-year-old native of Iringol near Perumbavoor, who allegedly hacked her at her home, was found dead in his own house shortly after the incident.

“She was on ventilator support ever since she was admitted to the hospital and had made only marginal progress. She had life-threatening head injuries and was infected with pneumonia as well. She eventually succumbed to injuries following multi-organ failure,” said a spokesperson of Rajagiri Hospital.

The accused reportedly attacked the victim for allegedly ending her relationship with him. Alka’s grandparents Ouseph and Chinnamma also sustained injuries while trying to save her from the assailant. They were admitted to a hospital at Perumbavoor.

Basil, a student of a private institute at Palarivattom, entered the victim’s house and allegedly attacked her with a machete. He left the scene immediately after the attack. He reportedly ended his life nearly an hour after the incident.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056)

