Nursing admission: ‘Girls only’ clause goes

Nursing admission notifications by a section of private nursing colleges that offered seats only to women stands corrected following the intervention of the Admission Supervisory Committee.

In a letter on June 29, the committee notified that the approval of the prospectus that offered seats to ‘girls only’ stands withdrawn. The committee took the decision after the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) raised a complaint against the advertisements for nine colleges under the Association of the Managements of Christian Self-Financing Nursing Colleges. P. S. Sona, president, TNAI, says that though they welcome the direction of the committee, it may not be useful to male candidates as the last date for submitting application was June 30. According to Dr. Sona, the association, in its reply to the committee, said that admissions to males are denied in certain nursing colleges because they are said to create indiscipline among students.

Same parameters

Both genders have the same parameters for admissions under the Indian Nursing Council and Kerala Nursing Council and Kerala University of Health Sciences. However, these guidelines are ignored, says Dr. Sona.

According to a Supreme Court direction on admissions, management seats have to be provided to candidates from the merit list. Such an advertisement is an open discrimination against a gender, she says adding the number of males in private nursing colleges has come down drastically in the last few years because of lack of opportunities.

Private hospitals hire few male nurses because of the fear of trade unionism. Besides opportunities in the State and Union government sectors, most of them continue to look for opportunities abroad, says Dr. Sona.

Mohammed Shihab, president, Indian Nurses Association, told The Hindu that most private hospitals follow the policy of not hiring male nurses.

Hospital managements take advantage of the fact that female nurses would hardly complain about salary and working conditions, he says.

Only about 10-15% of private hospitals in the State have provided a package to nurses that could be said to follow Supreme Court orders. Quite a few have not provided any arrears, he addss.