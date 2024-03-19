Nurses stage protest against alleged assault on staff at Govt. Taluk Hospital in Fort Kochi

March 19, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Nurses affiliated to the Kerala Government Nurses Association staged a protest at the Government Taluk Hospital in Fort Kochi on March 19 (Tuesday) alleging that a nursing officer on duty at the labour room was physically assaulted by a gynaecologist.

The protesting nurses said they would hold a district-level protest, if their demand for action against the doctor was not accepted by the authorities. The reported incident occurred on March 14.

Representatives of the association alleged that the nursing staff had faced such behaviour from doctors at the gynaecology department on earlier occasions too. However, they did not raise a complaint fearing that it might backfire on them, they said.

The hospital authorities said that an inquiry was in progress on a complaint filed by the nursing officer. A report would be submitted before the District Medical Officer for follow-up action, they added.

