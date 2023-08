August 13, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kochi

The services of a nurse, temporarily employed in a government hospital in Angamaly have been terminated by Health authorities after reports that the nurse mistakenly administered a rabies vaccine to a patient undergoing treatment for fever. Reports said the parents of the girl patient said that the nurse had not read the prescription properly before administering the injection. The incident occurred on Friday.