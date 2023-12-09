HamberMenu
Nurses’ forum seeks action against surgeon at Agatti hospital

December 09, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State unit of the Trained Nurses’ Association of India has urged the Administrator of Lakshadweep Union Territory to initiate stringent action against a general surgeon at the Rajiv Gandhi Speciality Hospital in Agatti alleging that he had physically assaulted a nursing officer on duty on December 6.

In a letter sent to the administrator, association representatives alleged that the accused, Dr. Sabin Irfan, a general surgeon at the hospital, had kicked and slapped the nursing officer Sabeera Mavadigothi while she was on duty at the operation theatre. It was a grave offence and an act against professional ethics, which was shameful to the healthcare fraternity, it said.

Agatti police, which had filed a first information report based on the complaint lodged by the nursing officer, said that he had been arrested and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Amini. He was later released on interim bail.

The police had invoked Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

