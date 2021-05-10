Nurse killed in accident in Kochi

A nurse on her way to duty on her scooter was fatally knocked down by a speeding lorry at Madavana junction near Panangad just metres away from the private hospital where she worked, on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anu Thomas, a resident of Cherthala, working at Lakeshore Hospital. The police said she was crossing the signal when the lorry knocked her down. The signal was reportedly not functioning at the time owing to power outage.

Though she was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital, she was declared brought dead.