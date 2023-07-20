Number of schools with Student Police Cadet programme under Kochi city police limits drops to 23

July 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The number of schools with the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme under the Kochi City police limits dropped from 25 to 23 this academic year after it had to be called off in two unaided schools owing to the drastic fall in student strength.

Whether the programme would be allotted to two other schools to make up the number and whether the overall number of schools itself will go beyond the allotted 25 schools would depend on the relevant government notification, which is being awaited.

“Many prominent schools in the city have been waiting for the allocation of SPC. More schools can be allotted the programme only if the government decides to relax the current ceiling of 1,000 schools across the State, which was achieved last year. If the government does it and issues a notification to that effect, then the interested schools should apply in the specific format with the backing of the Education department and the local body concerned along with the recommendation of the police station concerned,” said sources associated with the SPC.

The SPC, which was launched in 2010, remains operational in high schools and higher secondary schools though the focus remains on the former considering that cadets can continue for two years in the eighth and ninth standard and would be available for grooming their successors for a year even when they are not part of it. Besides, the age of 13 or 14 is also considered ripe for proper grooming. In Kochi city, out of the 23 schools, which are part of the programme, 20 are high schools.

In every school, 44 SPCs are selected with the number equally split between girls and boys in mixed schools. In the two schools, which dropped out of the programme this academic year, the total student strength fell even short of it.

“The programme is also limited to one or two schools in every police station limits since two cops have to be spared for outdoor drills. No station can afford to spare too many personnel for the programme,” said sources.

SPC activities are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays for one-and-a-half-hours and four hours respectively. The decision that schools have to function even on Saturdays in some weeks during this academic year has adversely affected SPC. Ways to overcome this hurdle is being worked out at the State level, sources said.

The replacement of giving advance allocation of funds for SPC with payment against bills during the last academic year had hit the programme in many districts with many bills getting caught up in treasury restrictions. It remains to be seen whether the government will follow the same system this year or restore the previous system of advance funding.

