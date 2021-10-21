Number of COVID care centres to be reduced in Ernakulam

Kochi

21 October 2021 18:44 IST

Health Department urges public not to lose vigil

The number of domiciliary care centres for COVID patients will be limited to one per taluk in the wake of the overall dip in test positivity rate and the number of active cases in Ernakulam.

The decision comes close on the heels of the inference by the Health Department that the coronavirus has turned less virulent. The authorities are also banking on the report of the third round of sero survey, which stated that at least 70% of the population may have achieved natural immunity against COVID-19 post second wave.

Presently, the district has a total of 25 domiciliary, first-line and second-line treatment centres. Of this, the number of domiciliary care centres is 15 while the corresponding figures of first-line and second-line treatment centres are four and six respectively. Of the four first-line treatment centres, one is in the private sector. The number of domiciliary care centres in September was around 40. There were 11 first-line and seven second-line treatment centres in the district last month.

“With the schools reopening on November 1, we will be handing over the schools that were converted as domiciliary care centres to the authorities concerned. Each taluk will now have one domiciliary care centre,” said N.K. Kuttappan, District Medical Officer. The number of COVID-19 patients being admitted in hospitals and COVID care centres has come down over the past two weeks, according to the estimates by the Health Department. It is in the average range between 50 and 100 over the past few days.

Despite the dip in positive cases, the authorities warned against losing vigil as any lapse in observing the health protocol would lead to a spike in the number of cases. The Health Department has found that crowding in malls and other public places has gone up after the relaxations were permitted by the government. People have also been found attending marriage and other functions in good numbers.

Dr. Kuttappan urged the public to comply with the SMS (sanitise, mask wearing and social distancing) protocol to check the spread of the disease. Wearing masks remains crucial and it should not be avoided, he said.