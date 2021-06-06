Number of COVID beds in taluk hospitals may be reduced

With a gradual reduction in the district’s active caseload, health officials are considering reducing the number of COVID beds at taluk hospitals. Stabilisation centres at these hospitals for COVID emergencies will continue functioning.

A reduction in the COVID patient load at taluk hospitals will be accompanied by more admissions at the new treatment centres set up on the BPCL campus, the Adlux convention centre, and the Kochi corporation facility at the Samudrika Hall on Willingdon Island, said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission.

Tertiary care facilities will be focussed at the Medical College Hospital, the super speciality block at the Ernakulam General Hospital, and the Aluva district hospital. If the caseload falls further, the number of admissions at PVS Hospital can be reduced, Dr. Mathews said.

The district was continuing with a targeted testing strategy that involves testing contacts of positive persons and symptomatic persons, he said.