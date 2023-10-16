ADVERTISEMENT

NUALS wins national moot court competition

October 16, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) won the CEP Sudhindra Prasad national moot court competition organised by the Ernakulam district committee of All India Lawyers Union. The University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, was declared the runner-up of the competition.

Divya Sony of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, bagged the award for the best speaker and University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University was awarded the best memorial.

Law Minister P. Rajeeve distributed the prizes. Justice Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court and S. Siri Jagan, Acting Vice-Chancellor, NUALS, were among those who attended.

