NUALS invites applications for courses

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kalamassery, has invited applications for admission to the B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) and one year LL.M from aspirants whose names are included in the CLAT 2021 results.

Students can submit their expression of interest online in the prescribed proforma available in the university website www.nuals.ac.in for admission to the existing vacant seats and that those that may arise under different categories, according to an official communication.

The norms for reservation as notified in the CLAT/university website will be followed. The claims under various reserved categories will be considered only if the candidate had mentioned it in the CLAT online application. The online proforma has to be submitted before 3 p.m. on August 31.

More details can be had from www.nuals.ac.in.