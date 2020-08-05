NUALS invites applications for courses

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kalamassery, has invited applications from aspirants for its Postgraduate Diploma programmes in four subjects.

They include PG Diploma in Medical Law and Ethics, Cyber Law, Banking Law and Insurance Law. The number of seats for the courses will be 50 for each course. The courses will be held online in view of the pandemic crisis. The duration of the courses will be spread over one year with classes being held on holidays and Saturdays. More details can be had from www.nuals.ac.in. The last date for receipt of filled-in applications is September 5.

SSUS extends date

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady has extended the last date for online application for its undergraduate and diploma programmes to August 10. The last date for submitting the hard copies is August 13. More details can be had from www.ssus.ac.in.

Cusat webinar

The Women Studies’ Centre of Cochin University of Science and Technology will organise a two-day webinar on “Vulnerabilities through the Gendered Lens: Lessons from Covid-19” on August 6 and 7. J. Devika, social critic and Professor, Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, will be the keynote speaker. Those interested in attending the webinar can register through https://sellmytalk.com/wsc/, according to an official release.