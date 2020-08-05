NUALS invites applications for courses

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kalamassery, has invited applications from aspirants for its Postgraduate Diploma programmes in four subjects.
They include PG Diploma in Medical Law and Ethics, Cyber Law, Banking Law and Insurance Law. The number of seats for the courses will be 50 for each course. The courses will be held online in view of the pandemic crisis. The duration of the courses will be spread over one year with classes being held on holidays and Saturdays. More details can be had from www.nuals.ac.in. The last date for receipt of filled-in applications is September 5.
SSUS extends date
Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady has extended the last date for online application for its undergraduate and diploma programmes to August 10. The last date for submitting the hard copies is August 13. More details can be had from www.ssus.ac.in.
Cusat webinar
The Women Studies’ Centre of Cochin University of Science and Technology will organise a two-day webinar on “Vulnerabilities through the Gendered Lens: Lessons from Covid-19” on August 6 and 7. J. Devika, social critic and Professor, Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, will be the keynote speaker. Those interested in attending the webinar can register through https://sellmytalk.com/wsc/, according to an official release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath