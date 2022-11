November 25, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) will organise an alumni meet on November 27 as part of the 15th anniversary of the first batch of law students who graduated from its Kalamassery campus. The meet will be held at the auditorium in the administrative block, according to an official release.

ADVERTISEMENT