NTCA queries on Idukki airstrip fail to evoke response

Repeated queries from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to the State Forest department seeking a factual report on the airstrip of the National Cadets Corps (NCC) at Sathram in Idukki have gone unanswered.

The NTCA had shot off a reminder to the department on February 15 after its first letter issued on October 25 last year failed to evoke any response from the Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala.

In his second letter, Rajendra G. Garwad, the Deputy Inspector General of Forests (NTCA), had sought a factual report on the project with details of approvals/permissions/clearances for the airstrip. The second letter too has failed to evoke any response, said NTCA sources.

It was on a complaint from M.N. Jayachandran, the secretary of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Idukki, that the airstrip was constructed 600 m away from the boundary of the reserve that the authority had sought the report.

It was also alleged that no Environment Impact Assessment was carried out for the project. The permission of the National Board of Wildlife was not obtained for the construction, it was alleged.

Environmental issues

The Hindu had earlier reported that the department had flagged the environmental issues involved in the operation of the airstrip.

A report from the High Range Circle (Idukki) had noted that the final notification of the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Periyar Tiger Reserve was yet to be published and the airstrip was located half a kilometre from the reserve. The operation of the aircraft from the reserve may cause disturbance to the peace and tranquillity of the wildlife, it was reported.

The report further noted that there was a ban on the operation of airlines and hot air balloon for tourism purposes over the protected areas.

The State government had earlier announced the inauguration of the airstrip in its 100-day programmes announced by the Chief Minister.

Responding to the developments, a senior official of the department said the Revenue department had allotted the land to the NCC for the project. The State government may take a decision on the issue after considering various aspects of the project, he said.