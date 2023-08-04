NSS moves Kerala High Court to quash the cases booked against its activists

August 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the criminal cases booked against its activists for unlawful assembly and taking out a procession in defiance of the lawprohibiting procession and agitation in public places.

The petition moved by Sangeeth Kumar, vice-president of the organisation, may come up for the consideration of the court on Monday.

Incidentally, the police had booked cases against Mr. Kumar and around 1,000 identifiable NSS activists of the NSS Thiruvananthapuram Taluk Karayogam Union, who took out the Nama Japa Yathra on August 2 by forming an “unlawful” assembly near Ganapathy Temple in Palayam Ward.

Cases were booked against the activists by invoking sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 283 (causing danger, obstruction, or injury in any public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 39 (defying the lawful directions of the police) and violation of 77B (regulating nuisance caused by noise and causing any sound by the use of any instrument or contrivance which is capable of making, producing, reproducing or amplifying sound) under the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

The petitioner stated that the activists peacefully assembled to mark their protest against an inflammatory statement made by the Speaker of Assembly ridiculing Lord Ganesha, who was worshipped as God by Hindus, as a myth. There was not even a speck of allegation of using or showing criminal force by the activists on the day to make it an unlawful assembly as contemplated under Section 141 of Indian Penal Code, he argued in the petition.

The allegation of causing inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicles on road without any obstruction would not constitute an offence under IPC. The sections of Kerala Police Act, which were invoked against the petitioner, was predominantly a preventive measure undertaken by a police officer and would not bring forth any offence warranting investigation. Hence the criminal proceedings initiated by the police shall be quashed, he argued in the petition.