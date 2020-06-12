NSS collecting TVs, tablets, smartphones

Kozhikode

12 June 2020 00:05 IST

Volunteers help school students attend online classes

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in the higher secondary schools in the district are reaching out to the students who have no television sets or computers or smartphones to attend online classes.

Within a couple of weeks after the online classes started in the State because of the Covid lockdown, the volunteers supplied 34 TVs, 27 smartphones and two tablets to the most deserving students in the district.

NSS District Coordinator S. Sreechith said the volunteers were continuing their efforts to get more TVs and smart phones from individuals and institutions. There was good response to the project, which was formally opened by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan, he said.

About 14,000 volunteers from 140 NSS units were working for the project which aimed at enabling all students to attend online classes in two months. ‘Not I, but You’ is the motto adopted by the volunteers to reach out to the needy students in their neighbourhoods. A fund was being mobilised for the project. Teachers too were associating with project. Some of them had also contributed their salary, he said.