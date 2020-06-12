Kochi

NSS collecting TVs, tablets, smartphones

Volunteers help school students attend online classes

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in the higher secondary schools in the district are reaching out to the students who have no television sets or computers or smartphones to attend online classes.

Within a couple of weeks after the online classes started in the State because of the Covid lockdown, the volunteers supplied 34 TVs, 27 smartphones and two tablets to the most deserving students in the district.

NSS District Coordinator S. Sreechith said the volunteers were continuing their efforts to get more TVs and smart phones from individuals and institutions. There was good response to the project, which was formally opened by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan, he said.

About 14,000 volunteers from 140 NSS units were working for the project which aimed at enabling all students to attend online classes in two months. ‘Not I, but You’ is the motto adopted by the volunteers to reach out to the needy students in their neighbourhoods. A fund was being mobilised for the project. Teachers too were associating with project. Some of them had also contributed their salary, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:07:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/nss-collecting-tvs-tablets-smartphones/article31808330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY