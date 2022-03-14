NRI woman lodges complaint against make-up artist

Close on the heels of three cases being registered against make-up artist Anez Anzari on the charge of molestation and sexual assault on women who visited his studio for bridal make-up, an NRI woman from Australia has mailed a complaint to the police alleging similar sexual assault. The make-up artist has been on the run ever since women began posting a few days ago how he assaulted them at the studio hours before their wedding and the police registered cases against him. He is suspected to have fled the country, although his passport was seized.

The Palarivattom police are probing the case.

Providential escape

Two police personnel on a scooter had a providential escape after a car that went out of control after hitting a median near Infopark in Kakkanad knocked down parked two-wheelers and crashed into a boundary wall, on Sunday afternoon.

A youth who was driving the car and two others escaped with minor injuries. A CCTV footage of the police personnel escaping being hit by the speeding car by a whisker, has gone viral on social media.

The policemen, senior CPO Selvaraj V.N. and CPO Vinu K.P., were travelling as part of a probe into a case. Selvaraj sustained minor injuries to his leg in the accident.

The Infopark police have launched a probe into what led to the accident.