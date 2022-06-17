NQAS recognition for family health centres in Ernakulam
Family health centres at Maneed, Rayamangalam and the urban family health centre in Thripunitura have won the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) recognition.
The recognition is given after rating various parameters under outpatient, lab, National Health Mission and general administration categories. Maneed family health centre won a score of 98.47% while the centre at Rayamangalam won 96% score, according to an official release.
The urban family health centre in Thripunitura secured 90.30% score.
