NPOL scientists in Kochi win awards

Scientists Ajith Kumar and Sameer Abdul Azeez receiving the DRDO Awards from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

KOCHI

19 December 2020 22:08 IST

The Kochi-based Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) bagged two prestigious awards at the national DRDO Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on December 18.

The awards for the year 2018 were given away by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, along with Chairman of DRDO, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy.

“Agni Award for Excellence in Self Reliance-2018” was won by Dr. K. Ajith Kumar, Scientist-G, Associate Director, Project Director, Mareech Systems. His team bagged the award for its outstanding contributions in the design, development and production of Mareech Advanced Torpedo Defence Systems, which was inducted by the Indian Navy.

“Best Techno Managerial Services / Popular Science Communications Award – 2018” was won by Sameer Abdul Azeez, Scientist-F, and Group Director (Technology Management). His team was given the award in recognition of the valuable contributions made towards successfully completing the first export of a defence system - HMS-X sonar, to Myanmar, and for providing technical consultancy to establish test facilities in Vietnam through synergized partnership with industry, and also for garnering interests of multiple other nations in DRDO-developed products.