NPOL comes in for praise for developing innovative systems

Sole DRDO laboratory in Kerala celebrates 67th annual day

The DRDO has developed modern indigenous systems and equipment worth a production value of ₹2.70 lakh crore for the three services, thus enabling huge foreign exchange savings for India, G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence (R and D) and Chairman of DRDO, said here on Monday.

He was delivering the inaugural address at Tarang-2019, the 67th annual day of Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL)-Thrikkakkara, the sole DRDO laboratory in Kerala. Mr. Reddy lauded NPOL for consistent progress that it was making in developing key technologies for underwater surveillance systems.

The growing scale of the lab's international initiatives was an indisputable indicator of its technology domain strength in the global arena, he said.

Mr. Reddy presented awards to personnel who made outstanding contributions during the year. K.V. Sanil Kumar and K.P.B. Moosad, both scientists-G, were awarded the Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award, while Reji John, another scientist-G and team bagged the DRDO Technology Group Award for their innovative development of magnetorheological fluid-based anti-vibration mounts, for machinery on board ships and submarines.

The Director of NPOL, S.Vijayan Pillai, presented the annual report.

