Now, Varapetty cooperative helping other societies enter export business

After becoming the first cooperative society in India to export value-added farm products to countries such as the US, UK, and New Zealand, the Varapetty Service Cooperative Society near Kothamangalam is giving a helping hand to its counterparts in other parts of the State to enter the export business, adhering to the strict quality and packaging standards demanded by importing markets.

The first export consignments from the Varapetty cooperative were flagged off in early 2022, immediately after the pandemic. M.G. Ramakrishnan, then president of the society, recalled that during the pandemic, farmers were straddled with an extraordinarily plentiful crop of tapioca. But there was no market.

The daring move inspired the society to use other crops, including coconuts. Coconut oil now tops the list of exported items from Varapetty and other societies like the one at Kakkoor. Eramala in Kozhikode, Ancharakandi, and Marayoor are among the 10 societies doing the groundwork to commence exports.

There is huge demand for jaggery from Marayoor in Idukki district. But sufficient quantities are not available, and the cooperative at Marayoor is preparing to begin exports, he added.

“Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will flag off consignments of coconut oil, dried tapioca with masala, dried jackfruit, and tea from Thankamani cooperative. Vacuum-fried banana chips will be the first consignment to be flagged off on Tuesday,” Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

While the Varapetty society has been recognised as one of the most enterprising societies in the country, it has also entered into backward integration distributing coconut and banana saplings to ensure that there is a steady supply of raw materials for exports.

The society has so far distributed 30,000 coconut saplings of the Kuttiyadi variety, 250 saplings of early fruiting jack trees, and 3,000 banana saplings.

