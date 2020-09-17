Now, ‘Sayabot’ can check temperature, dispense sanitiser

KOCHI

17 September 2020

New features have been added to the robot developed by Kochi’s Maker Village-based start-up

Checking of temperature and dispensing of hand sanitiser are among the new features that the Maker Village-based start-up ASIMOV Robotics has added to their robot, Sayabot. The robot has already been deployed in select banks and police stations, where it facilitates, among other things, video calls between officials and guided tours of the premises.

A sensor fit into one of the palms of the robot enables it to check body temperature by holding up the palm against visitors while its other palm dispenses the sanitiser.

“The robot will also ask entrants to put on masks if they are found not wearing one and will also thank the ones wearing it. It can also be customised to add features, whereby it will verify and warn against touching the face and the need for maintaining social distance,” said T. Jayakrishnan, founder CEO of ASIMOV Robotics.

The start-up has received multiple orders for Sayabot, priced over ₹20 lakh. But plans are afoot to bring down the cost considerably on bulk production of upto 50 units.

KARMI-Bot

A scaled-down version of the robot christened KARMI-Bot was handed over to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamasserry, in April. It was deployed at the hospital isolation ward and was tasked with a slew of activities from dispensing food and medicines and collection of trash left behind by patients to initiating video calls between doctor and patients. It also enabled ultraviolet-based disinfection and spraying of detergents at targets. The main goal was to limit the interaction between patients and health workers, thus minimising the use of personal protective equipment, which was in short supply at the time.

“We have received about 500 orders from across the world for KARMI-Bot, which is priced between ₹3 lakh and ₹6 lakh. Logistical issues are holding up their delivery,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.

None of the robots developed by the start-up involve remote controlling and are completely automated to work to pre-fed commands.