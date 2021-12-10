Now, rent two-wheelers from Kochi metro’s M.G. Road station

The rent-a-two-wheeler system was launched at the M.G. Road metro station on Friday.

KOCHI

10 December 2021 21:21 IST

Commuters will be able to avail two-wheelers of their choice on rent from Kochi metro’s M.G. Road station, using a software-based system based on which such a rental system functions from Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations.

The facility, which is much like what has become common in Goa, began operating from Friday and will shortly be extended to the Edappally metro station, where cars too will be available on rent. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has tied up with Caferides and EVM Wheels car rental firm for the purpose, it is learnt.

The vehicles may be booked online, for which Aadhaar and driving licence have to be given as ID proof. This is apart from a caution deposit and declaration. A total of 30 e-scooters would join the fleet in the coming days, said sources.

