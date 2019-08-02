Now, prison food is just a tap away

The ‘Freedom lunch combo’ marked the entry of the famed Freedom Food Factory, the food brand of Kerala Prisons, on an online food aggregator platform on Thursday.

And the debut turned out to be a resounding success with all 50 combo packages getting sold out. The combo offered 550 gram of biriyani, one bottle of mineral water, five chapatis and chicken curry for ₹125.

Director General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh launched the online initiative of the Prisons Department at the food counter near the district jail at Kakkanad on Thursday morning. Mr. Singh said he hoped the good quality meal combos of Kerala Prisons would be a big hit among online users.

“Our service will be available on the online food aggregator between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Delivery boys will collect the food from our counter at the district jail. We are expecting greater demand in the days to come and have made arrangements to meet it,” said jail superintendent Jagadesshan K.V.