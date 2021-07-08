Now, Kitex gets invitation from Telangana

The Telangana State government has extended an invitation to Kitex Garments Limited for setting up an apparels unit in the State. A communication from the Kitex group claimed here that Telangana Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao sent out an invitation to the Kitex company Tuesday evening promising attractive incentives under the Telangana Textiles and Apparels Policy.

The communication also said that Kitex Garments managing director Sabu M. Jacob had been invited to Hyderabad for a meeting. If it was not possible for Mr. Jacob to travel to Hyderabad, Telangana government has said it will send its representatives for a meeting in Kochi, the communication added.

The invitation from Telangana assumes significance in the wake of the Kitex group announcing that it would withdraw from its proposal for investing ₹3,500 crore in an apparel park and three industrial parks in Kerala.